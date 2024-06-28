NS Solutions Stock Set to Split on Sunday, June 30th (OTCMKTS:NSSXF)

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Sunday, June 30th. The 2-1 split was announced on Sunday, June 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Sunday, June 30th.

NS Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NS Solutions stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. NS Solutions has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21.

NS Solutions Company Profile

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

