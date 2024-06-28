NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.85

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 11250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

NTG Clarity Networks Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$33.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30.

NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.76 million for the quarter.

About NTG Clarity Networks

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

