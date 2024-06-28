Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.93. 5,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 11,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
