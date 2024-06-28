Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Olin by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Olin by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

