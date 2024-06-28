OLIO Financial Planning Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

OLIO Financial Planning lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,089,000 after purchasing an additional 296,182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,374,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,887,000 after buying an additional 331,382 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,960. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.