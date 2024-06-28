OMG Network (OMG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.91 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $48.60 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00046369 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013362 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011392 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000126 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

