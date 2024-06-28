One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) EVP Sells $92,226.00 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) EVP Justin Clair sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $92,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,573.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $28,800.00.

Shares of OLP opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.35. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 68.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

OLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

