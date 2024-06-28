Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Insider Edward Screven Sells 37,221 Shares

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $368,246,045.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edward Screven also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oracle alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $140.21. 7,514,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,581,704. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.62. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $145.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.