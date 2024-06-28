Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Down 6.3%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) was down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 824,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,278,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Baird R W upgraded Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $497,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $497,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $467,351.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 643,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,523,405.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

