Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.75

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks.

