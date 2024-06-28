Overbrook Management Corp Has $1.76 Million Position in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY)

Overbrook Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,505 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF Price Performance
Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.09. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average of $73.51. The firm has a market cap of $97.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.84. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.92 and a one year high of $76.98.
About Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Stock Average Calculator
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.