Overbrook Management Corp Has $1.76 Million Position in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY)

Overbrook Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,505 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.09. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average of $73.51. The firm has a market cap of $97.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.84. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.92 and a one year high of $76.98.

About Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF

The Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (SSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Stratified LargeCap index. The fund tracks an index that holds all constituents of the S&P 500 Index, reweighted to diversify related business risk. SSPY was launched on Jan 4, 2019 and is managed by Syntax.

