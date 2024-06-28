Overbrook Management Corp Has $9.64 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Overbrook Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 2.6% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG traded up $27.02 on Thursday, hitting $4,009.40. 146,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,197. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,737.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,616.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,624.50 and a 12 month high of $4,040.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 target price (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

