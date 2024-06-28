Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading Up 8.9%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.42 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.24). Approximately 1,332,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,118,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.14).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.44) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.66) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 303.75 ($3.85).

The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £845.34 million, a P/E ratio of -502.63 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, insider Kate Priestman purchased 23,564 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £24,977.84 ($31,685.70). Insiders bought a total of 23,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

