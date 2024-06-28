PAAL AI Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 28th. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $226.50 million and $3.44 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

PAAL AI

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.27910773 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,670,755.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

