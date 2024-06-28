Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0837 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 638. The stock has a market cap of $864,608.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of -1.41. Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $23.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Company Profile

The Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of globally-listed companies that focuses on the digital entertainment industry, including online gambling, video gaming, content streaming, and eSports.

