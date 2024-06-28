Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:HERD)

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HERD traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $37.17. 12,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,802. The firm has a market cap of $92.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

