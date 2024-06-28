Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:ECOW)

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6184 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ECOW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.21. 10,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,555. The stock has a market cap of $96.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27.

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

