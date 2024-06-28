PaLM AI Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.00 Million (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $30.00 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PaLM AI’s launch date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.40029263 USD and is down -6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,684,113.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

