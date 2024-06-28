Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,685 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 1.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.31. 593,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,452,618. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.53. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

