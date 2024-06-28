Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Buys 988 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,759,000 after buying an additional 213,588 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,350,000 after buying an additional 199,339 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,469,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,474,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 246,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,642,000 after buying an additional 81,029 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $251.06. 34,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,564. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

