Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Separately, Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCRB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,805. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $77.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average is $75.58.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

