Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases 954 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after buying an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,660,000 after buying an additional 385,608 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,606,000 after buying an additional 459,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,074,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,895,000 after purchasing an additional 251,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.04. 119,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,359. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.