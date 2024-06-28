Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 55,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 54,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NSA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $40.98. 16,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,261. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Read Our Latest Report on NSA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.