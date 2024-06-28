Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.960-5.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion. Paychex also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.96-5.05 EPS.

Paychex Trading Up 0.4 %

PAYX stock opened at $117.84 on Friday. Paychex has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

