Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.10.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $7.23 on Monday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $15.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $607.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,235,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after buying an additional 1,809,828 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,452,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,377,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 664,955 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,302,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 191,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.