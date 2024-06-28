Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Shares Up 7.4%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.02 ($0.01). 1,454,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 383,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Pelatro Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £954,312.00, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.03.

About Pelatro

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services primarily to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for deep engagement between telecommunication companies and its customers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, and data monetization.

