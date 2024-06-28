Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Trading Up 7.5%

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01). Approximately 978,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 666,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

Petrel Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.22.

About Petrel Resources

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

