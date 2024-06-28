Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.97. 1,877,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,528. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $156.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

