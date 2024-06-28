Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Down 75.5% in June

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the May 31st total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FENG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.73. 29,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,067. The company has a market cap of $33.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

