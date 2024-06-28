PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 504,446 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 316,843 shares.The stock last traded at $75.85 and had previously closed at $77.50.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

