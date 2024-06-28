Piper Sandler Boosts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $34.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC opened at $31.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $33.33.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.