Pirate Chain Hits One Day Volume of $69,257.93 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $35.31 million and approximately $69,257.93 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00042016 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00034490 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

