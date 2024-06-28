Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Up 4.3%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 482,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,484,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PBI

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.22%.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 13.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 321,438 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 1,082,506 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 950,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 349,599 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 8.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.