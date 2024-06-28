Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Down to $0.83

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.80. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 1,804,937 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.48.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 273,479 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 116,207 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Articles

