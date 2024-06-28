Ponke (PONKE) Price Tops $0.43

Ponke (PONKE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, Ponke has traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ponke token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges. Ponke has a total market cap of $199.22 million and $30.40 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ponke

Ponke launched on December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,548,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. Ponke’s official website is www.ponke.xyz.

Ponke Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,548,158 with 429,777,374 in circulation. The last known price of Ponke is 0.42301051 USD and is up 12.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $34,243,264.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ponke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ponke using one of the exchanges listed above.

