Populous (PPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million

Populous (PPT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. Populous has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $318,287.20 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Populous Token Profile

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

