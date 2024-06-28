Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $124,588.79

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, Portal (IOU) has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Portal (IOU) token can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00002331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Portal (IOU) has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $124,588.79 worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Portal (IOU) Profile

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

Portal (IOU) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency . Portal (IOU) has a current supply of 167,134,615 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal (IOU) is 1.67001618 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $127,197.72 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal (IOU) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portal (IOU) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portal (IOU) using one of the exchanges listed above.

