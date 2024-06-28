Powell Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.34. 174,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,003. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $6.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

