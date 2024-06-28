Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.4 %

NFLX traded down $9.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $674.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,160. The company has a market capitalization of $290.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $689.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.



