Powell Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $3,045,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,353.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Read Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $73.69. 8,919,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,360,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.