Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in June

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Power Assets Price Performance

Power Assets stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669. Power Assets has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72.

Get Power Assets alerts:

Power Assets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.2408 per share. This is a boost from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.