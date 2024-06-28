Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.73

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Primary Health Properties Price Performance
LON:PHP opened at GBX 91.39 ($1.16) on Friday. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 84.20 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 109 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,570.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman purchased 74,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £68,898.80 ($87,401.75). In related news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman bought 74,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £68,898.80 ($87,401.75). Also, insider Richard Howell purchased 21,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,902.36 ($25,247.19). 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on PHP
Primary Health Properties Company Profile
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Primary Health Properties
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.