Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Howard Fu Sells 1,157 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $75,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,866,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Howard Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Howard Fu sold 7,748 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $543,677.16.

On Monday, April 22nd, Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $102,339.82.

NYSE:PCOR traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $66.32. 4,180,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCOR. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $68,005,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 652,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,200,000 after buying an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,302,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,130,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

