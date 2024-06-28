Procure Space ETF Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:UFO)

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0422 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Procure Space ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:UFO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187. Procure Space ETF has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10.
About Procure Space ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Procure Space ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Procure Space ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Space ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.