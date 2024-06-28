Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after buying an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Summa Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.54.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $79.24 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

