Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 240.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $250.00 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

