Publicis Groupe S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0563 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.
Publicis Groupe Stock Down 2.6 %
OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.76. 110,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20.
Publicis Groupe Company Profile
