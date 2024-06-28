Publicis Groupe S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0563 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

Publicis Groupe Stock Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.76. 110,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Featured Stories

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

