Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 4.71% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $20,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PVAL. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000.

NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $36.13 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $543.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

