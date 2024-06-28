QITMEER NETWORK Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $140,782.68 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $140,782.68 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.02307656 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $126,800.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

