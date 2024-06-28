Quantfury Token Price Hits $6.00 on Major Exchanges (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $59.97 million and $3,107.34 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00009732 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 5.98820719 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,277.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

